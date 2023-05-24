Wake Up Call: Caution may prevail on Dalal Street amidst debt ceiling overhang, F&O expiry

Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market for the second day in a row.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday despite strong economic data even as debt ceiling talks continued to drag in Washington. The Dow Jones fell nearly 250 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined over a percent each. US home sales unexpectedly rose to the highest in over a yer, as did the US business activity. Asian markets have also opened lower, taking cue from a weak Wall Street session.

Among stocks that reported an earnings beat include NMDC, Biocon, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, and Dixon Technology. NMDC's numbers beat expectations led by realisations. Biocon's results also saw the company report revenue growth of nearly 57 percent, while net profit surged over 30 percent. Ashok Leyland was an operational beat, while Amara Raja reported revenue growth of 11.4 percent.

Among key factors to watch will be the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, which will offer insights into whether the Fed will pause rate hikes in June. Back home, Hindalco will be reporting March quarter earnings among the Nifty 50 constituents, while Cummins India, NALCO among the broader market names will also be reporting numbers.

Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market for the second day in a row. For the month of May so far, foreign investors have bought Rs 18,481 crore in the cash market, while Domestic investors have sold worth Rs 3,672 crore.

In a cleanout trade that will take place today, Mahindra & Mahindra will sell 1.2 crore shares or 3.2 percent equity of Mahindra CIE between a price band of Rs 430 - Rs 452.85. M&M had already sold 6 percent stake in March this year, which bought their stake down to 3.19 percent.