Wake Up Call: Reliance, ICICI Bank may end days of consolidation on the Nifty 50

By Sonia Shenoy  Apr 23, 2023 8:55:47 PM IST (Updated)

This is a big week of earnings for the Indian markets, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Axis Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank set to announce their earnings.

ICICI Bank's strong earnings have put the spotlight on the Indian stock market as investors await the opening bell on Monday. With Reliance Industries also reporting better-than-expected earnings, the markets are likely to get a boost as we begin a new week. Here are five important things to track before the market opens on Monday.

Firstly, ICICI Bank's earnings have been the talk of the town. The bank reported a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 40 percent YoY at Rs 17,666 crore, while profits surged 30 percent to Rs 9,121 crore.
The bank also reported its highest-ever quarterly profits in Q4. With net interest margins at an all-time high of 4.9 percent, ICICI Bank is expected to be the star of the show. Read more about the bank's results, which beat estimates, here.
Secondly, Reliance Industries also reported better-than-expected earnings. The company's consolidated profits were up 22 percent QoQ at Rs 19,299 crore, led by a strong O2C (oil-to-chemicals) business. Read the fingerprint here.
Reliance's earnings beat estimates on all parameters and are likely to contribute to positive market sentiment.
Thirdly, the Nifty has been range-bound for the past few weeks and closed with 1 percent losses last week.
However, this week, the markets are expected to move higher, led by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries' earnings.
Fourthly, foreign investors were seen selling heavily on Friday, with FIIs selling Rs 2,116 crore in the cash market, while DIIs bought Rs 1,632 crore.
This could impact market sentiment on Monday.
CompanyEarnings date
IndusInd Bank Ltd.Monday, April 24
Bajaj Auto Ltd.Tuesday, April 25
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.Wednesday, April 26
Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tech Mahindra, Wipro Ltd.Thursday, April 27
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.Saturday, April 29
Lastly, this is a big week of earnings for the Indian markets, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Axis Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank set to announce their earnings.
Overall, ICICI Bank's strong earnings and Reliance Industries' better-than-expected results are expected to give the markets a boost on Monday. Investors will be closely watching the above factors to gauge the market's performance in the coming days.
 
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
First Published: Apr 23, 2023 8:49 PM IST
