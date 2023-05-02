Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to sustain above 18,000 ahead of earnings-heavy week, US Fed decision

Nifty closed above 18,000 on Friday, while the stock market is likely to react positively to very strong earnings from Kotak Mahindra Bank. This is also a big week of earnings as Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Titan, Britannia, Marico, among others, are set to report their quarterly earnings.

This week is a data-heavy one, with the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kicking off its two-day meeting today, the expectation is that the US Fed will hike interest rates by 25 bps. We also have a lot of earnings to look at this week with Nifty heavyweights Titan, Hero and Tata Steel reporting earnings this week.

These are a few things for you to track before market opens today:

Bulls regain control! |