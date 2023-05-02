Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to sustain above 18,000 ahead of earnings-heavy week, US Fed decision

3 Min(s) Read
Nifty closed above 18,000 on Friday, while the stock market is likely to react positively to very strong earnings from Kotak Mahindra Bank. This is also a big week of earnings as Tata Steel, Ambuja Cement, Titan, Britannia, Marico, among others, are set to report their quarterly earnings.
This week is a data-heavy one, with the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kicking off its two-day meeting today, the expectation is that the US Fed will hike interest rates by 25 bps. We also have a lot of earnings to look at this week with Nifty heavyweights Titan, Hero and Tata Steel reporting earnings this week.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
These are a few things for you to track before market opens today:
Bulls regain control! |