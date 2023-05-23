English
Wake Up Call: 18,142 a crucial support for Nifty 50, Nifty Fin Services weekly expiry today

Wake Up Call: 18,142 a crucial support for Nifty 50, Nifty Fin Services weekly expiry today

Wake Up Call: 18,142 a crucial support for Nifty 50, Nifty Fin Services weekly expiry today
By Mangalam Maloo  May 23, 2023 7:39:51 AM IST (Published)

Among earnings reactions, BPCL, Shree Cement and a host of other broader market constituents will be reacting to their earnings.

Wall Street had a mixed session overnight with the S&P 500 ending flat and the Dow Jones declined over 100 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended without a deal on Monday. The Nasdaq also ended at the highest level since August last year.

After a three-day lull, the Nifty 50 has staged a smart comeback over the last two trading sessions, gaining nearly 200 points. The index is now back above the mark of 18,300, closing at the highest level in five trading sessions. While the Nifty Bank underperformed, the Nifty IT is leading the index higher, courtesy Infosys and TCS.
Today is also the weekly options expiry of the Nifty Financial Services contracts. The index has been in consolidation mode over the last 10 trading sessions and has not seen a move in excess of 1 percent in either direction.
