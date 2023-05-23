Wake Up Call: 18,142 a crucial support for Nifty 50, Nifty Fin Services weekly expiry today

Among earnings reactions, BPCL, Shree Cement and a host of other broader market constituents will be reacting to their earnings.

Wall Street had a mixed session overnight with the S&P 500 ending flat and the Dow Jones declined over 100 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended without a deal on Monday. The Nasdaq also ended at the highest level since August last year. Wall Street had a mixed session overnight with the S&P 500 ending flat and the Dow Jones declined over 100 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended without a deal on Monday. The Nasdaq also ended at the highest level since August last year.

Live Tv

Loading...

After a three-day lull, the Nifty 50 has staged a smart comeback over the last two trading sessions, gaining nearly 200 points. The index is now back above the mark of 18,300, closing at the highest level in five trading sessions. While the Nifty Bank underperformed, the Nifty IT is leading the index higher, courtesy Infosys and TCS. After a three-day lull, the Nifty 50 has staged a smart comeback over the last two trading sessions, gaining nearly 200 points. The index is now back above the mark of 18,300, closing at the highest level in five trading sessions. While the Nifty Bank underperformed, the Nifty IT is leading the index higher, courtesy Infosys and TCS.