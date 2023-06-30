Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end first half of 2023 on a high — MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power in focus

For today's trading session, stocks like MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power, Aurobindo Pharma, and CreditAccess Grameen will be in focus.

US markets ended mainly higher on Thursday after a flat session on Wednesday led mainly by big banking names. The Dow Jones gained 200 points, while the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent. The country's GDP increased at a 2 percent annualised rate last quarter, revised higher from the 1.3 percent reported last month and the estimate of 1.4 percent. Initial jobless claims also fell to 2.39 lakh in the week ending June 24, below consensus of 2.65 lakh, signalling ongoing strength in the labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that two more rate hikes will be needed to get policy to sufficiently restrictive levels. Despite the hawkish comments, the Nasdaq is poised for its best first half of the year since 1983.

Indian equities resume trade on Friday after a holiday. A strong end to the June series meant the Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to scale record highs. All sectors ended in the green with strength seen in Metals, Pharma and Oil & Gas. For the June series, the Nifty 50 gained 650 points. Analysts expect the current momentum to take the Nifty 50 towards 19,050 - 19,200 levels, while 18,650 - 18,700 can be a key downside support.

FIIs remained net buyers in the cash market on Wednesday. The numbers are skewed due to the Adani block deals worth $1 billion and the MSCI rebalancing. FIIs have infused more than $10 billion in cash so far in financial year 2024.

Promoters are on a selling spree recently as sources tell CNBC-TV18 that promoters, shareholders in TD Power are likely to offer 24.2 percent stake for sale via block deals worth Rs 800 crore. Floor price is said to be Rs 214 apiece, which is a 4 percent discount to the previous close. Promoters of CreditAccess Grameen are also likely to sell 5.8 percent stake in the company, according to sources at a base price of Rs 1,230 and issue size of Rs 1,107 crore.

Multiple stocks are in focus today. MCX as it chose to extend its contract with 63 Moons for another six months, this time at a much higher price of Rs 125 crore per quarter. ICICI Bank approved the delisting proposal for ICICI Securities through a swap ratio and you can read more about it here . CNBC-TV18 has also managed to access the four observations for Aurobindo Pharma's Anakapalli unit, which was inspected between May 15-19, 2023.