Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end first half of 2023 on a high — MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power in focus

US markets ended mainly higher on Thursday after a flat session on Wednesday led mainly by big banking names. The Dow Jones gained 200 points, while the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent. The country's GDP increased at a 2 percent annualised rate last quarter, revised higher from the 1.3 percent reported last month and the estimate of 1.4 percent. Initial jobless claims also fell to 2.39 lakh in the week ending June 24, below consensus of 2.65 lakh, signalling ongoing strength in the labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that two more rate hikes will be needed to get policy to sufficiently restrictive levels. Despite the hawkish comments, the Nasdaq is poised for its best first half of the year since 1983.