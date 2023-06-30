Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end first half of 2023 on a high — MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power in focus

3 Min Read
For today's trading session, stocks like MCX, ICICI Securities, TD Power, Aurobindo Pharma, and CreditAccess Grameen will be in focus.
US markets ended mainly higher on Thursday after a flat session on Wednesday led mainly by big banking names. The Dow Jones gained 200 points, while the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent. The country's GDP increased at a 2 percent annualised rate last quarter, revised higher from the 1.3 percent reported last month and the estimate of 1.4 percent. Initial jobless claims also fell to 2.39 lakh in the week ending June 24, below consensus of 2.65 lakh, signalling ongoing strength in the labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that two more rate hikes will be needed to get policy to sufficiently restrictive levels. Despite the hawkish comments, the Nasdaq is poised for its best first half of the year since 1983.
Indian equities resume trade on Friday after a holiday. A strong end to the June series meant the Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to scale record highs. All sectors ended in the green with strength seen in Metals, Pharma and Oil & Gas. For the June series, the Nifty 50 gained 650 points. Analysts expect the current momentum to take the Nifty 50 towards 19,050 - 19,200 levels, while 18,650 - 18,700 can be a key downside support.
FIIs remained net buyers in the cash market on Wednesday. The numbers are skewed due to the Adani block deals worth $1 billion and the MSCI rebalancing. FIIs have infused more than $10 billion in cash so far in financial year 2024.