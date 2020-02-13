Waiting for LIC IPO? Macquarie believes the IPO is unlikely in FY21

As the government prepares for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, global brokerage Macquarie believes the chances of the IPO materialising in FY21 looks low and there are several legal and operational challenges.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech had announced that the government will divest its stake in LIC through an IPO. Later, finance secretary said that the IPO will be brought out in the second half of FY21.

“Even the IPO of SBI Life, which is a far simpler organisation, took 9-12 months to prepare the embedded value (EV)/valuation report and get approvals, etc. Therefore, we believe the chances of an IPO in FY21 are very low,” Macquarie said in a report.

The brokerage noted that apart from legal challenges of amending the LIC Act and converting LIC to a company under the Companies Act, the biggest problem is that in the case of LIC is that the entire surplus is in the form of 95:5 – 95 percent for policyholders and 5 percent for shareholders.

So even if there is a surplus from non-PAR (no-participating) or ULIP or protection book, everything is transferred to one common book and shared 95:5, it explained.

“This is unlike in the private sector where only PAR policies have a 90:10 ratio and the rest is attributable to shareholders. So, if the government wants to list LIC, then they have to create three separate categories/funds - a traditional participatory book, a non-participatory book, and a shareholders' fund,” the research report added.

To extract value, the company needs to divide the surplus in such a way that the benefits illustrated to the PAR policyholders are maintained and the rest of the surplus is transferred to the shareholders’ account after assuring that in the non-PAR book there are enough assets to take care of liabilities, Macquarie pointed out.

Apart from this, valuation and capitalisation are also some other key challenges for the IPO.

On the potential valuation of the life insurer, the brokerage said theoretically, the enterprise value today could only be the present value of 5 percent of the surplus attributable to shareholders, and that number was very low at Rs 20,000-25,000 crore. If the government wants a higher value, then this 95:5 structure needs to change, it added.

On capitalisation front, the brokerage said, "LIC’s paid-up capital is only Rs 100 crore. Now if we consider LIC’s large reserves then capitalisation is more than adequate. But IRDA’s regulations don’t allow the use of reserves to maintain solvency margins towards capitalisation."