Waiting for LIC IPO? Macquarie believes the IPO is unlikely in FY21

Updated : February 13, 2020 12:11 PM IST

Macquarie believes the chances of the LIC IPO materialising in FY21 look low and there are several legal and operational challenges.
The biggest problem is that in the case of LIC is that the entire surplus is in the form of 95:5 – 95 percent for policyholders and 5 percent for shareholders.
Apart from this, valuation and capitalisation are also some other key challenges for the IPO.
