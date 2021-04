“If any bigger dip comes from here onwards - anywhere between 13,500 and 14,000 levels - those would be the levels to look forward in terms of buying,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, Co-CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The results are going to be robust and at the same time, the global situation is looking encouraging. So, from that perspective we would wait for those levels to try getting some bargains there,” he added.

In terms of preferred sectors, he said, “If somebody is looking for an investment horizon which is short, defensives like IT, pharma and FMCG would be preferable.”

Sanghavi is neutral on pharmaceutical sector. He sees better opportunity in the market. “We do think that it may not be a one-year kind of story in terms of pharma. We are pretty neutralish, in the shorter-term it can perform but from a one-two year perspective, there are better opportunities to play,” he stated.

According to him, commodity stocks may do well in the medium-term. “If market gives an opportunity in the shorter-term then that is one space one can definitely look at,” he pointed out.