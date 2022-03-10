Wait before buying market dips; expect 2022 to be tough: Standard Chartered Bank

Manpreet Gill, Senior Investment Strategist, Standard Chartered Private Bank, on Thursday, said that he will be cautious on the market as positioning has been one-sided in the last few days. He explained that his advice would be to wait before buying into the market. Elaborating on the current market scenario, Gill mentioned that 2022 may be a tough year in terms of returns.

Gill is of the view that pausing before some of the key events that will be playing out would be the best approach. He shared that key central bank meetings coming up in the future will be an important event to watch out. According to him, the US Fed’s signal will be important with respect to rising inflation. Also, further sanctions on Russia will be key, as it could lead to another wave of a market correction.

Elaborating on the current market scenario, Gill mentioned that 2022 may be a tough year in terms of returns. He highlighted that despite that, there’s a need to remain overweight on equities in the global market. Further, he mentioned that yield in the bond market is not suggesting a recession.

