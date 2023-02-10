VST Tillers Tractors Ltd is a leading manufacturer of compact four wheel drive tractors. The product portfolio of the company includes tillers, tractors and diesel engines.

Power tillers and tractors manufacturer VST Tiller Tractors Ltd stock closed nearly 4 percent lower on Friday after the company reported weak results year-on-year for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company’s net profit dropped 7.6 percent YoY to Rs 19.4 crore from Rs 21 crore in the same quarter a year ago, despite the revenue increasing marginally. PAT declined even more sequentially, falling 14.55 percent from Rs 22.74 reported in the September quarter of current financial year.

The tractor manufacturer’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 213.69 crore, a marginal increase of 2.51 percent YoY as against Rs 208.44 crore reported in Q3FY22. However, the revenue slipped sequentially 8.73 percent from Rs 234.15 crore in Q2FY23.

On the operational side, the company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 23.2 crore for Q3FY23, witnessing a decline of 23.2 percent from Rs 30.2 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margins declined by 360 basis points from 14.5 percent in Q3FY22 to 10.9 percent in Q3FY23.

The company’s share closed 3.5 percent lower at Rs 2253.90 apiece on BSE on Friday.