Voltas stock falls as higher input costs hit margin, profits

Shares of Voltas fell over 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-estimated earnings on all parameters — profit, sales, margin and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

At 09:58 IST, shares of the company were trading 3.4 percent lower at Rs 966 on the BSE. The scrip is 4.05 percent away from its 52-week-low of Rs 923.5.

Here is how the company performed during the quarter:

Even as sales during April-June were below estimate, it was up 55 percent from the corresponding period last year, largely driven by higher revenue from the unitary cooling products segment.

Revenue from the unitary cooling products segment rose to Rs 2,162.20 crore in the June quarter to Rs 963.11 crore last year.

The company said that the sales momentum continued from the fourth quarter exit of last fiscal year, with high demand due to heat waves across India.

“Unitary Cooling Products business made a good recovery and achieved overall volume growth of 111 percent over the corresponding quarter last year. Voltas is at No.1 position in air conditioners with exit market share of 24.1 percent as of June 2022,” the company said.

Voltas said it also leads in the inverter market share at 21.8 percent ahead by almost 300 basis pointsover the second player.

Here's what analysts say

CLSA has a ‘sell’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 930 on Voltas stock after the brokerage firm said that weak margin led the company to report earnings below estimate.

The company's margin took a hit because of higher raw material costs and other expenses.

The sharp fall in margin reflects heightened competitive intensity and cost pressure, CLSA said. The brokerage firm said that the company regained market share but at the cost of margin.

On the contrary, Morgan Stanley has an ‘overweight’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,160.