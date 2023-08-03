Technical stock picks | Voltas, Marico, ABB India and Bajaj Auto on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Voltas. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 790 for an upside target of Rs 830. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Marico with a stop loss of Rs 554 for an upside target Rs 580. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on ABB India with a stop loss of Rs 4,456 for a downside target of Rs 4,300. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Bajaj Auto is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,700 and a stop loss of Rs 4,851. The stock has declined more than 6 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Asian Paints. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,300. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Can Fin Homes. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 743. Shares are down more than 6 percent over the last month.

Divi’s Laboratories is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 3,575. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a sell on UPL. He advises a stop loss of Rs 613. Shares are down more than 12 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.