Top stock picks | Voltas, Chambal Fertilisers on the radar

Sameet Chavan, an analyst at Angel One, recently shared his insights on two stocks, Voltas and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Chavan's first buy call is on Voltas, a company that has been catching the attention of investors due to its recent signs of revival. Chavan noted that the stock exhibited a decisive breakout recently, sparking interest among traders. He has a positive outlook on Voltas at its current trading levels.
Chavan recommends setting a stop loss at around Rs 842, providing a safety net for investors in case the market takes an unexpected turn. On the upside, he suggested a target price of approximately Rs 880.
This recommendation comes on the heels of a remarkable performance, with Voltas shares surging by more than 9 percent over the past month.
Another stock that Chavan shed light on is Chambal Fertilisers, a company that has experienced a period of underperformance in recent months. However, there are signs of revival in this sector, and Chavan believes that Chambal Fertilisers could be on the cusp of a positive turnaround.
Chavan pointed out that the stock has already witnessed a rally from Rs 250, indicating growing investor interest. He expects the stock to continue its upward trajectory and possibly reach Rs 294 in the coming days. This promising outlook has led Chavan to recommend Chambal Fertilisers as a buy at its current levels.
To safeguard against potential downside risks, Chavan advises placing a stop loss at Rs 276. This stop loss provides a buffer for investors while they await the expected gains.
Over the past month, Chambal Fertilisers has shown resilience by gaining more than 1 percent.
