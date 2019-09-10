#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Volfefe Index: This is how JP Morgan will analyse market impact of Donald Trump's tweets

Updated : September 10, 2019 09:42 AM IST

JP Morgan is introducing an index to measure the impact of US President Donald Trump's tweets on financial markets.
The 'Volfefe Index' is a nod to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet, the meaning and context of which remains a mystery.
According to a report by JP Morgan, the US president has tweeted more than 10,000 times since taking office.
Volfefe Index: This is how JP Morgan will analyse market impact of Donald Trump's tweets
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group pays Rs 1,939 crore to mutual funds from first-tranche stake sale

Essel Group pays Rs 1,939 crore to mutual funds from first-tranche stake sale

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Gold prices drop Rs 300; silver tumbles Rs 1,400

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Starting April 1, 2019 retail loans to be pegged to external benchmarks, says RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV