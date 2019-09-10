Volfefe Index: This is how JP Morgan will analyse market impact of Donald Trump's tweets
Updated : September 10, 2019 09:42 AM IST
JP Morgan is introducing an index to measure the impact of US President Donald Trump's tweets on financial markets.
The 'Volfefe Index' is a nod to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet, the meaning and context of which remains a mystery.
According to a report by JP Morgan, the US president has tweeted more than 10,000 times since taking office.
