Corporate tax cut impact: Volatility gauge India VIX tanks 11%

Volatility gauge India VIX tanked 11 percent on Friday after the government cut the effective corporate tax rate to 25.17 percent from over 32 percent earlier, and offered an even lower rate of 17 percent for newly-incorporated manufacturing companies after October 1.

India VIX and equity markets move in opposite directions as VIX indicates the rise in volatility in the benchmarks.

India VIX fell as much as 11 percent to 13.8 points in intra-day deals. At 11:50 AM, it was down 0.9 percent at 15.43 points as compared to a 4.5 percent or 491 points rise in Nifty at 11,196.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a media briefing, also said that companies not availing exemption will not be required to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).

The government has also withdrawn enhanced surcharge on capital gains of foreign institutional investors and where the securities transaction tax has been paid.

There will be no enhanced surcharge on capital gains from the sale of equity, Sitharaman said.Â However, she added that the government will forego revenues to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore due to the moves announced.