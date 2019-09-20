#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Corporate tax cut impact: Volatility gauge India VIX tanks 11%

Updated : September 20, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Volatility gauge India VIX tanked 11 percent on Friday after the government cut the effective corporate tax rate to 25.17 percent from over 32 percent earlier
India VIX and equity markets move in opposite directions as VIX indicated the rise in volatility in the benchmarks.
At 11:50 AM, it was down 0.9 percent at 15.43 points as compared to a 4.5 percent or 491 points rise in Nifty at 11,196.
