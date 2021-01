Vodafone Idea shares surged nearly 11 percent in trade Friday amid recent and continuing strength in telecom shares that has seen the company's shares jump 35 percent in one month.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, which have also risen over 20 percent in one month, jumped nearly 4 percent today.

Telecom shares have risen over the past few months amid a broader consolidation in the sector and as the players have looked to hike tariff prices.

#BhartiAirtel could be stock of the day perhaps, based on the MSCI newsflow. There was confusion whether it will be added in Feb'21 MSCI review or May'21 MSCI review, which stands cleared now thanks to MSCI Can it have rub-on effect on Vodafone Idea... let's see https://t.co/TWlGpaKEJG — Abhishek Kothari 🇮🇳 (@kothariabhishek) January 15, 2021

Besides, the Vodafone Idea idea stock looks strong technically, according to analysts that have looked at the chart.