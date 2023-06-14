Vodafone Idea shares rally 10% on Rs 14,000 crore equity infusion reports

Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone will reportedly put in Rs 2,000 crore as fresh equity in the company. An additional Rs 7,000 crore would be raised from external investors.

Vodafone Idea Ltd witnessed a significant surge in its shares, climbing up to 10 percent on Wednesday. The telecom services provider is reportedly seeking to revitalize its business by injecting approximately Rs 14,000 crore in equity. The stock opened at Rs 8.48 per share on BSE, marking an impressive 10 percent increase from the previous close.

According to media reports, Vodafone Idea intends to infuse Rs 14,000 crore in the near future. The existing promoters, Aditya Birla Group and UK-based Vodafone Group, are expected to contribute around half of the total amount, an ET report stated, quoting people in the knowledge of the development.

The report suggests that Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone will inject Rs 2,000 crore as fresh equity into the company, while an additional Rs 7,000 crore will be raised from external investors.