Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Vodafone-Idea shares plunge 10%. Here's why

    Vodafone-Idea shares plunge 10%. Here's why

    Profile image
    By Yashi Gupta | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Seeking relief on three counts (clarity on AGR dues, floor pricing, and a moratorium on spectrum dues), Kumar Mangalam Birla had offered to sell his stake to keep the telecom company from collapsing. Following the news, the stock plunged 10 percent to hit fresh 52-week lows.

    Vodafone-Idea shares plunge 10%. Here's why
    The Shares of Vodafone-Idea (VI) tanked 10 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 7.17 on BSE after Kumar Mangalam Birla said he is ready to "hand over stake" in the company to a government entity.
    Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba offered his ownership in cash-strapped telecom company to the Public Sector Unit (PSU), a government entity or any domestic financial entity, or any other entity that government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern. The letter was delivered in June.
    "It is with a sense of duty towards the 27 crore Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity -- public sector/government/domestic financial entity, or any other than the government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern," Birla wrote in the letter.
    Birla had also stated that VI’s operations will be at an "irretrievable point of collapse" if it did not receive immediate and active support from the government.
    VI has been trying to raise Rs 25,000 crore to sustain its operations and pay regulatory and governmental dues. The company has been in focus after the Supreme Court of India rejected Bharti Airtel and its claim of arithmetic errors in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
    VI is expected to pay Rs 58,254 crore and it has already paid Rs 7,854 crores. According to self-assessment, the telco claims to owe only Rs 21,533 to the government. Which is why, the company is in the process of filing a review petition with the SC, sources have informed CNBC-TV18.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Highlights: Indices end at record closing highs with Nifty above 16,100; banks, auto stocks lead

    Next Article

    Closing Bell: Sensex climbs 873 points, Nifty above 16,130; Titan, HDFC gain

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,840.20 68.65 3.88
    HDFC2,554.65 92.60 3.76
    IndusInd Bank1,022.05 34.05 3.45
    Nestle18,284.10 569.45 3.21
    SBI446.50 11.60 2.67
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,839.15 68.90 3.89
    HDFC2,553.95 91.65 3.72
    Nestle18,318.00 608.95 3.44
    IndusInd Bank1,021.15 33.20 3.36
    UltraTechCement7,850.00 210.40 2.75
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel740.30 -6.40 -0.86
    Bajaj Auto3,828.20 -13.35 -0.35
    Shree Cements29,203.50 -90.75 -0.31
    Tata Steel1,407.20 -2.85 -0.20
    NTPC117.65 -0.10 -0.08
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC117.45 -0.35 -0.30
    Bajaj Auto3,831.90 -8.75 -0.23
    Tata Steel1,407.90 -2.05 -0.15

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2800-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee88.27400.03800.04
    Pound-Rupee103.37200.16100.16
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68060.00070.10
    View More