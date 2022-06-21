Shares of Vodafone Idea rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the cash-strapped telecom operator said it is planning to raise up to Rs 500 crore from Vodafone Group, one of the promoters.

The infusion, the second in two months, comes ahead of the 5G spectrum auction that will see Indian telecom companies battle for airwaves in multiple bands.

At 1156 IST, shares of Vodafone Idea were trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 8.13 on the BSE.

In a stock exchange notification, Vi said the board will meet on Wednesday to consider the proposal for raising funds aggregating up to Rs 500 crore via equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to Vodafone group entities.

Earlier in May, a report said citing the company’s top official that the debt-ridden company expects the government to complete conversion of around Rs 16,100 crore dues into 33 percent stake in the company in the coming weeks.

During the company's earnings call, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said as part of the telecom reforms package, the company has opted for converting government dues into equity and its proposal has been confirmed by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Post the conversion, the government will hold a 33 percent stake in the company and promoters' holding will come down from 74.99 percent to 50 percent, he said.