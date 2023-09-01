Expert stock recommendations: Vodafone Idea and BHEL show promise

In the volatile world of stock trading, it's essential to have a steady hand and a keen eye for opportunities. Prakash Gaba, a renowned Technical Analyst and the founder of prakashgaba.com, has shared his insights on two stocks for today's trade that he thinks are promising: Vodafone Idea and BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited). Gaba's analysis suggests that these stocks hold significant potential for investors looking to make the most of their trades.

Share Market Live NSE

Vodafone Idea, the telecom giant, has been through its fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Gaba notes that the stock has been forming a solid base on a higher timeframe, indicating a potential for growth.

The stock's current trading patterns suggest that it could reach the Rs 15 mark in the near future. While it might take some time to get there, Rs 8 acts as a robust support zone, creating opportunities for buying on dips. In fact, Gaba recommends buying between Rs 10 and Rs 8, with a target of Rs 15 in mind.

Moreover, Vodafone Idea has already shown its strength by gaining more than 23 percent in the past month, making it an appealing choice for traders seeking growth opportunities.

BHEL , or Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, is another stock that Prakash Gaba believes is poised for significant growth. Currently trading at Rs 134, Gaba predicts that it's only a matter of time before the stock climbs to the Rs 150 range. His optimism for BHEL is clear as he confidently states, "I like BHEL certainly."

Read Here | The Nifty Midcap index outperformance over the Nifty 50 is set to be the highest in 20 years

The recent performance of BHEL speaks for itself, with the stock having gained over 28 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.