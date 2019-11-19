Vodafone Idea, Airtel hike prices: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the telecom stocks
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:18 PM IST
Telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday said that they have decided to increase call and data charges from December to stay afloat.
Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel shares surged sharply on Tuesday, following the news.
Bharti Airtel rose as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 430.80 per share on the BSE, while Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent to Rs 4.9 per share.
