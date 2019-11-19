#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Vodafone Idea, Airtel hike prices: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the telecom stocks

Updated : November 19, 2019 01:18 PM IST

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday said that they have decided to increase call and data charges from December to stay afloat. 
Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel shares surged sharply on Tuesday, following the news.
Bharti Airtel rose as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 430.80 per share on the BSE, while Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent to Rs 4.9 per share. 
Vodafone Idea, Airtel hike prices: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the telecom stocks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV