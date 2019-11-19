Vodafone Idea, Airtel hike prices: Here's what top market experts are recommending on the telecom stocks

After reporting massive losses in the second quarter of the current fiscal, telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday said that they have decided to increase call and data charges from December to stay afloat.

The development comes after the companies reported huge losses due to provisions set aside for unpaid government dues after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the government in AGR case.

The telecom operators, however, did not disclose further details about the tariffs.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel shares surged sharply on Tuesday, following the news. Bharti Airtel rose as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 430.80 per share on the BSE, while Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent to Rs 4.9 per share.

So is it the right time to be invested in the telecom stocks? Here's what market experts say:

Nilesh Shah, managing director and CEO, Envision Capital:

Nilesh Shah, managing director and CEO of Envision Capital, has advised investors to avoid telecom stocks, saying that there were no reasons to be invested in the sector.

“It’s not a sector to be in. All the reasons seen to not invest in the sector are there for this sector; they require loads of capital, there is always a regulatory overhang and there is always the risk of disruption because of change in technology. Therefore, as a sector, it’s avoided," Shah said.

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research and Advisory:

Chokkalingam said that he would not buy the telecom stocks at this point of time but would rather wait than jump to any conclusion.

“I believe that the telecom industry is bottoming out. Today only three large players are there. So the tariffs are unlikely to go down, in fact, they can go up also. I would not buy Bharti Airtel at this price because the market is assuming that whatever the tariff it has proposed would be accepted by the public and there won’t be any impact on the demand, which I doubt. So it is too early to jump to the conclusion. The long-term outlook looks good but in the short-term, it is fairly priced in for both Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel. So I would not be a buyer in these stocks,” he said.

Dipan Mehta, director, Elixir Equities: