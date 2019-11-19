#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Vodafone Idea, Airtel could hike prices by 200% over a few years, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities

Updated : November 19, 2019 11:37 AM IST

The market is moving towards recovery and there are positive signs that indicate that the growth will be back in 2020, said Sanjiv Bhasin.
Bhasin expects high double-digit earnings growth in H2FY21.
Vodafone Idea, Airtel could hike prices by 200% over a few years, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV