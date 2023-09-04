Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL), a certified integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, is headed for a strong debut at Dalal Street on Tuesday (September 5), if one goes by the current grey market signals.

Share Market Live NSE

Last heard, shares of Vishnu Prakash were commanding a premium of Rs 60 per share in the grey market, signaling a premium of over 60 percent, over its issue price of Rs 99 per share.

However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are just an indicator of how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly.

Experts predict over 50% listing gain

Considering robust response by investors in all categories, investors are eagerly waiting for VPRPL's listing and expect a 50 percent and above listing gain from its issue price of Rs 99 apiece, according to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Sr VP Research at Mehta Equities.

Looking at long term rationales, the analyst has recommended allotted investors to continue holding investments in VPRPL, considering its high growth potential. "Those who look to buy on listing day, can accumulate VPRPL if listing is settled on a softer note due to any secondary markets scenario," he said.

"We believe the premium listing is justified on the back of infrastructure sector focused business model supported by the government long term goal along with 3.5 times years of revenue visibility and investor friendly IPO valuations, which gives room for strong listing gains," Tapse said.

Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart expects Vishnu Prakash R Punglia to list around Rs 153, based on its grey market premium. "The market looks forward to another successful IPO listing on Tuesday, with the debut of Vishnu Prakash. The estimated listing price is around Rs 153, based on its grey market premium of Rs 54 (54.55 percent)."

"With Vishnu Prakash R Punglia issue getting an overwhelming response by investors and getting oversubscribed by about 88 times, we expect the issue to deliver handsome gains on the listing day," said Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox.

Overall, the IPO of Vishnu Prakash was subscribed 87.82 times. The category for qualified institutional bidders was booked a whopping 171.69 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed an astounding 111.03 times. Retail investors were nowhere behind in bidding as their quota was subscribed 32.01 times.

The IPO consisted of entirely a fresh issue offering of up to 3.12 crore equity shares.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia had recorded a net profit of Rs 44.85 crore in the year ended on March 31, 2023 as against a net profit of Rs 18.98 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operating improved to Rs 785.61 crore from Rs 485.73 crore during the period under review. As on July 15, 2023, it's order book stood at Rs 3,799.53 crore.

Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited were the book-running lead managers to the issue while Link Intime India was the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.