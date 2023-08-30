Vishnu Prakash IPO allotment on August 31: Here’s how to check status

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd is expected to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

This means that the investors who have subscribed to Vishnu Prakash ’s IPO will likely be able to check the status of their share allotment tomorrow.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia’s public issue of size Rs 308.88 crore received a strong response from investors in the five days of the company’s IPO bidding process.

The issue was subscribed a total of 87.82 times during the bidding period. The IPO was open for subscription on August 24 and closed on August 28. The shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia were offered in a fixed price band ranging from Rs 94 per piece to Rs 99 each.

This included the retail category receiving bids for shares nearly 32.01 times the quota reserved for the segment, while the non-institutional investors' category booked shares at a stellar 111.03 times.

The quota that was set aside for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed a total of an impressive 171.69 times.

Once allotted, the shares of Vishnu Prakash are expected to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders by Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Here’s how to check IPO allotment status-

Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar for the IPO. The bidders can check the status of the IPO allotment both on the registrar’s website and the official website of BSE, on the day of allotment.

They can check the allotment status on BSE by following a few simple steps:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Click on ‘Equity’ under the ‘Issue Type’ section

3) Select ‘Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited’ from the list

4) Enter your application number or PAN number

6) Click on submit

The allotment status can also be checked on the official website of Link Intime India.