Market Virus, vaccines and volatility: Stock market takes a wild ride in 2020 Updated : December 27, 2020 12:45 PM IST While the real economy has been ravaged by the pandemic, most financial market indicators are ruling at stratospheric levels. Analysts say world stock markets have developed a dangerous addiction to endless money printing by central banks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply