Virgin Voyages partners with RateGain Travel for cruise data and pricing insights

Further, by making use of the SaaS solutions provider’s cutting-edge data analytics solution and combined capabilities, Virgin Voyages will be able to unlock new revenue streams.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with Virgin Voyages to provide cruise-related data and pricing insights.

The SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector, RateGain Travel has been selected by Virgin Voyages to provide comprehensive Cruise Rate Intelligence data and the company’s stellar rate intelligence solutions.

The partnership will primarily focus on capturing as well as analysing competitive cruise data using RateGain Travel Technologies’ tools to help Virgin Voyages cruise on market shifts as well as make use of growth opportunities effectively.

With the help of RateGain’s data analytics platform, Virgin Voyages will be able to track rates across multiple channels, a move which will strengthen the latter company’s visibility and presence on a global scale, while facilitating their customers with the delivery of unique booking experiences, RateGain Travel Technologies said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The partnership between the two companies comes at a time when the global cruise industry is working towards setting in a recovery, while expected passengers to increase over the upcoming seasons.

Further, by making use of the SaaS solutions provider’s cutting-edge data analytics solution and combined capabilities, Virgin Voyages will be able to unlock new revenue streams.

“Leveraging RateGain's unrivalled expertise and cutting-edge product tailored for the Cruise Data sector, Virgin Voyages will gain access to real-time price intelligence solutions, enabling them to align their pricing strategy with the latest market trends and competitor rates,” stated RateGain Travel in a press release.