Virgin Voyages partners with RateGain Travel for cruise data and pricing insights

Virgin Voyages partners with RateGain Travel for cruise data and pricing insights

Virgin Voyages partners with RateGain Travel for cruise data and pricing insights
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 4:20:54 PM IST (Published)

Further, by making use of the SaaS solutions provider’s cutting-edge data analytics solution and combined capabilities, Virgin Voyages will be able to unlock new revenue streams.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with Virgin Voyages to provide cruise-related data and pricing insights.

The SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector, RateGain Travel has been selected by Virgin Voyages to provide comprehensive Cruise Rate Intelligence data and the company’s stellar rate intelligence solutions.


The partnership will primarily focus on capturing as well as analysing competitive cruise data using RateGain Travel Technologies’ tools to help Virgin Voyages cruise on market shifts as well as make use of growth opportunities effectively.

X