Virgin Voyages partners with RateGain Travel for cruise data and pricing insights

Further, by making use of the SaaS solutions provider’s cutting-edge data analytics solution and combined capabilities, Virgin Voyages will be able to unlock new revenue streams.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with Virgin Voyages to provide cruise-related data and pricing insights.

