Shares of renowned investors Vijay Kedia and Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock Vaibhav Global tanked 6 percent in Thursday's trade, a day after the company reported muted March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings. At 11:45 am on May 18, the stock was down 5.69 percent, trading at Rs 301.45 on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 316.50 apiece and went on to hit a low of Rs 299.75, down 6.22 percent, on BSE.

Ashish Kacholia owned 20,00,000 shares, or 1.21 percent stake, in the electronic company as of March 31, 2023, while Vijay Kedia held 32,20,000 shares or 1.95 percent stake in the company at the end of the March 2023 quarter.

The company reported a mere 1.96 percent increase in its fourth quarter profit at Rs 31.77 crore due to the challenging macro environment that weighed on consumer sentiment. However, net sales for the quarter under review rose nearly 14 percent on-year to Rs 124.74 crore.

EBITDA came in at Rs 36.64 crore in the March quarter, up 39.37 percent from Rs 26.29 crore in the year-ago period. Vaibhav Global's EPS has increased to Rs 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs 1.91 in March 2022.

The company's board suggested a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each, making a cumulative dividend of Rs 6 per share for financial year (FY) 2023.

Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director at Vaibhav Global Ltd said the company continued to gain market share across territories amidst current macro challenges. "While the quarterly numbers were modest, our growth over pre-COVID period is encouraging at 39.2 percent which is CAGR of 11.7 percent," he said.

Agrawal said the company's topline performance was in line with guidance, but could have been better given the continued macro environment weighing on the consumer sentiments. "YoY improvement in EBITDA is on account of operational efficiencies and cost rebase initiatives," he noted.

The MD further reiterated the firm's earlier guidance and

outlook for the business and remained confident about delivering 8-10 percent revenue growth in FY24 and also delivering mid-teens revenue growth in subsequent periods with decent operating leverage.