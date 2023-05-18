Ashish Kacholia owned 20,00,000 shares, or 1.21 percent stake in electronic company Vaibhav Global Ltd as of March 31, 2023, while Vijay Kedia held 32,20,000 shares or 1.95 percent stake at the end of the March 2023 quarter

Shares of renowned investors Vijay Kedia and Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock Vaibhav Global tanked 6 percent in Thursday's trade, a day after the company reported muted March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings. At 11:45 am on May 18, the stock was down 5.69 percent, trading at Rs 301.45 on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 316.50 apiece and went on to hit a low of Rs 299.75, down 6.22 percent, on BSE.

Live Tv

Loading...

Ashish Kacholia owned 20,00,000 shares, or 1.21 percent stake, in the electronic company as of March 31, 2023, while Vijay Kedia held 32,20,000 shares or 1.95 percent stake in the company at the end of the March 2023 quarter.