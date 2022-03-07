View: TCS buyback focuses on small shareholders but concept is still susceptible to challenge

In 1983, promoters of two staid Delhi based companies DCM and Escorts found a London based marauding NRI businessman Swaraj Paul rocking their boats by acquiring 13 percent and 7 percent stakes respectively in the two companies for a princely sum of Rs 1.07 crore. In those days promoters’ stakes typically were as low as 5 percent.

The promoters of these two companies cried on the shoulders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who shooed him away and thus rescued the swadeshis from the clutches of the rampaging videshi albeit of Indian pedigree. Paul went back kicking and screaming but he had taught Indian industrialists a lesson---never allow grass to grow under your feet.

In 2001, the NDA 1 ushered in buyback provisions into the Companies Act. Promoters shaking in their boots fearing hostile takeover, lapped up with alacrity the new-found antidote. To wit, if they had only a 20 percent stake and felt vulnerable as it takes a minimum 26 percent stake to block special resolutions, they would cynically use their company’s funds (without shelling out a single rupee from their personal accounts) to take their stakes several notches up. By making a 20 percent buyback offer at an attractive price, in the example on hand they would take their stakes steeply to 25 percent at no cost to them---now they hold 20 out 80 which translates to a 25 percent stake just a whisker away from the comfort zone.

Till not long ago, self-preservation or self-perpetuation was the leitmotif of majority of the buyback exercises in India till cash-rich IT companies came along in a big way and returned excess cash sloshing around unproductively back to shareholders. Small investors too benefitted from the splurge.

Now the latest is TCS buyback involving a massive outgo of Rs 18,000 crore, which incidentally is the amount Tata Sons forked out to the government for acquiring Air India recently. It is avowedly for lifting both the market price and the morale of the small shareholders. The 7:1 offer to small shareholders and 108:1 offer to others says it all---it is entirely to keep the garden-variety small shareholders in good humour when the Ukraine crisis has plunged the market into a depression. The offer price of Rs 4500 per share constitutes a 20 percent premium over the prevailing market quotation.

TCS in addition will have to pay a 20 percent buyback tax to the government almost back-to-back----within 14 days of the distribution to the shareholders. Tata Sons that hold 72 percent of the equity therefore is not going to benefit as much as it did in the three earlier rounds of buyback of shares by TCS. So, from self-perpetuation to altruism, Indian buyback has come a long way.

BTW, Section 68(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 says buyback can be accomplished among other means either through market purchases or on a pro rata basis from the existing shareholders. To be sure, since the skew in TCS is in favour of small investors nobody is going to object. But just the same question whether a company can ignore the letter of the law is not merely academic. One hopes TCS has taken note of this possible legal barrier with the seriousness it deserves. In this context, we need to compare rights issue with buyback offer.

A rights offer too needs to be made proportionately to the existing shareholders. A 2: 1 rights offer means, a person holding 1000 shares can subscribe to an additional 500 shares at the offer price which is usually concessional and the one holding 100 shares can subscribe to 50 shares. It is a valuable right so much so that it is called preemptive right which can be renounced for a price to an outsider. A buyback offer while not renounceable, is equally valuable which is why section 68 also contemplates proportionate offer. It is for the offeree to take it or leave it but can a company itself arrogate to itself the power to make a disproportionate offer?

Back to buyback at the conceptual level. While altruism is fine, Investopedia has the following to say on buyback of shares in the US on a scale never witnessed before. According to recent Harvard Business Review research, more than half of corporate profits in the US go toward share buybacks. Some economists and investors argue that using excess cash to buy up their stock in the open market is the opposite of what companies should be doing, which is reinvesting to facilitate growth (as well as job creation and capacity)

TCS is making a back-to-back buyback with the last one being 2021. While the twin rationale of returning surplus cash to shareholders and boosting EPS by mopping up additional shares has its adherents, it is difficult not to pay heed to the skeptics. Is the unstated reason for buyback also its tax efficiency what with every shareholder getting away with a vicarious tax of 20 percent? Had the amount been distributed as cash dividend it would have attracted the maximum marginal rate of tax in the hands of rich individual shareholders. Tata’s are a formidable conglomerate. Couldn’t Tata Sons have made better use of the funds i.e., creating more and more employment opportunities had TCS instead resorted to hefty cash dividends?

The law too seems to be faulty. It enables cash-rich companies to make buyback an annual event provided it meets the strict financial tests whereas it ought to be an esoteric one. Otherwise, one especially a layman is apt to wonder whether the whole exercise smacks of doubletake---- issue shares in the first place only to be bought back.

Bonus shares derisively and mistakenly dismissed as stock-split is a surer signal of growth opportunities for a company besides being tax efficient. That it is both dilutive of EPS and net worth is often a put off but investor education can get over this blind spot. The HBR lament quoted above is an implicit condemnation of buyback as a splurge that has nothing to show by way of solid assets at the end of the day beyond trimming of share capital a wee bit on the liabilities side of the balance sheet!

In the context of Tata’s, the irony of one tranche of Rs 18,000 crore shelled out for a laudable purpose of wresting back Air India and keeping it going and another tranche of the same Rs 18,000 crore being splurged for merely sucking out excess capital of TCS cannot be lost on the policy wonks.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.