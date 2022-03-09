View: Millennials driving India's atmanirbhar trend in stock market

An increasing number of youngsters as per the online trading platform Groww are directly investing their savings in equities. Brokerages like Zerodha Upstox , Angel One along with the traditional players HDFC Securities, ICICI Securities and Geojit have more than doubled their customers since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic with 70 percent of them being first time investors under the age of 30. Between May 2020 and September 2021, the user base of BSE has doubled to 80 million. Eighty one percent of their investments are direct into stocks. Neither immediate gains nor tax savings are the gravitas for many of them. Building nestegg for children education, buying home etc. is driving them in droves into the market.

India is not alone in its newfound fascination with equity. In the UK and USA, the government stimulus packages to cope up with the pandemic put money into the hands of the people who were stuck at home due to the lockdowns with no other way to enhance financial security than try their hand at trading. Credit Suisse estimated that a third of all stock market trading in the US in 2021 is accounted for by retail investors. Back home in India the NSE alone saw retail investors share grow from 33 percent in 2016 to 45 percent in 2021. The futures and derivatives markets have also seen unparalleled retail interest. The index futures markets, which accounts for a major share of the Indian derivatives market, saw individual investors overtaking institutions. In fact, 39 percent of the index futures market is accounted for by retail investors, with foreign investors (FIIs) making up only 15 percent.

The millennials fascination with the market can be attributed to several factors including their net savviness, social media links in which investor groups exchange tips, availability of investment apps especially the ones provided by their brokers who are often their bankers too, greater disposable income thanks to their well-heeled parents, disdain for traditional investment classes like gold, silver and real estate. Corona gave the added impetus with greater time at their disposal for dabbling in shares.

But at the risk of sounding a spoil sport if not a party pooper, some notes of caution must be sounded. First while long term perspective is laudable given the fact that share market requires patience more than anything else in giving good returns, passivity isn’t recommended either. The portfolio needs to be churned judiciously which is possible only by experts paying fulltime attention to the market and fundamentals of each industry.

Mutual funds have this expertise, time and research wherewithal. Churning indeed is the key. There are, of course, investors who sit on their investments and are happy with steady stream of dividends and other rewards like rights and bonus issues. They were the lucky and foresighted ones who invested in the 1977 FERA shares when the then Industries Minister George Fernandes asked foreign companies to pack and go unless they brought down their stakes in their Indian subsidiaries to 40 percent by making public issues. The point is while staying invested is a necessity, churning to book profits too is equally necessary lest one’s portfolio gets ossified. Remember it is the rolling stones that don’t gather mosses. And this is ensured by mutual funds.

Mutualfundssahihai.com has done signal disservice to its own cause by being unduly self-deprecatory—mutual funds mey risk tho hai is its refrain in ads. Whereas it should hammer home the message that individuals generally are bound to get hurt in the rough and tumble of the market and mutual funds are manned by experts. Who would have imagined that the Ukraine crisis would throw spanner in the works of investors not even expert professionals? But their ability to regroup after biding their time is what makes mutual fund investments desirable for the laity.

Millennials should also remember that a judicious mix is required in their investments. Gold is always the safe haven asset given its scarcity value. No harm in investing in paper gold like gold units of funds by earmarking say 15 percent of their funds in the yellow metal. It is true that bank interests are no longer attractive but at the same time safety and liquidity should not be given a go by in one’s keenness to break free of time-tested formulas.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.