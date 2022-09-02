View: Financing infrastructure - Soft budgets and hard choices

By Sandeep Hasurkar

Mini National infrastructure programs have a significant multiplier impact on economic growth but also have long gestation and individually face uncertain financial payback imeframes. Governments, grappling with finding resources for funding these requirements, typically have two policy choices. Each of these choices also involves a set of constraint trade-offs.

National infrastructure programs require large capital outlay, involve public interest, and comprise large portfolio subsets of multiple but networked projects. These projects, which collectively have a significant multiplier impact on economic growth, also have long implementation periods/gestation and individually face uncertain financial payback timeframes.

Governments, grappling with finding resources for funding these requirements, typically have two policy choices. Each of these choices also involves a set of constraint trade-offs. The first option is to fund the infrastructure (a public good) from the fiscal resources of its public exchequer, with some element of direct cost recovery from the users by way of toll/user charges on individual projects.

A simple, easy and quick solution, implemented through a government/public sector agency or an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awarded to a private contractor through a bid process, with the government paying the cost. This option, however, faces some drawbacks. The most obvious, and the most difficult, is that the government has to find the financial resources upfront to implement these projects. A difficult task for any government, given their constraints on resource raising through additional taxes or increasing government borrowings.

The second option is to use private funds to finance these projects. Private funding of infrastructure projects, while having a long history, rose to prominence in the last decade of the 20th century, through the widespread use of Public-Private Partnerships. A Public -Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term arrangement between a government and private sector institutions. It involves, in its simplest format, the use of private capital for financing infrastructure projects upfront, and then drawing on revenues from project users over the duration of the PPP contract to recover the capital invested and agreed returns thereon. The government can tweak the format with its own contribution as an upfront subsidy, an annuity payable over the contract period, or variants in terms of contract (creating an often confusing alphabet soup of BOT, BOOT, BOLT, BOO, HAM, etc).

The advantage for the government is that financing for the project is from private capital, placing no financial burden upon it beyond its contracted commitment if any. PPP projects are, however, complex to design and require a high degree of transparency to risk allocation, strict adherence to contract terms by stakeholders and an independent regulatory framework to swiftly adjudicate disputes. The financing of these projects is obtained from private markets, equity and debt, which rely on the enforceability of this contractual framework for securing their capital and returns. The failure of strict contract enforcement and the poor adjudication/regulatory framework are key reasons that PPPs have failed or met with limited success in developing economies.

It is in this “fuzzy” environment of non-enforceable contracts and non-functioning adjudication that providers of private capital attempt to read or decipher non-contractual comfort, of parentage, of “implicit” relationships, of “likely” support to their investment or loan from the only stakeholder who matters in such ecosystems. The sovereign government. This “comfort” is largely a figment of imagination, not rooted in any contractual, legal or even acknowledged by the sovereign. But it is a convenient subterfuge that everybody in the system, and particularly the independent credit rating agencies who ascribe the highest “AAA” credit rating based on an imaginary “implicit sovereign comfort”, tacitly promote and play along for evidently mutual benefits.

For the government, in the short term, this often appears to be a comfortable situation of having its cake and eating it too. The funds raised on this “implicit” rating does not appear as government borrowings in its books, and involve no contractual obligation or even acknowledgement on its part, while still raising plentiful funds for implementing its program at the lowest costs. The costs of this subterfuge are, however, considerable for the discipline, health and functioning of the financial system. This widespread and often misused “implicit” rating distorts credit risk, allocation and pricing of capital in markets, creating a large segment of uncertain and unprovenanced debt. An uncertainty that also hampers the development of a transparent and vibrant long-term debt market with active retail investor participation is necessary as a long-term source of infrastructure financing. The costs are, however, not limited to distorting financial markets alone.

The “implicit comfort” of the sovereign, as misinterpreted by the markets, enables access to plentiful and cheap funds for the implementation agency. As against the “hard” budget of project cost and consequences of cost overrun and potential default for a private sector project, the “soft” budget on the part of a government-affiliated implementation agency also dilutes the discipline and urgency of timely and to-cost project implementation that is required to protect and realise viable project economics. It also dilutes the framework of project selection. Whereas a “hard” budget project would be appraised on the capital-output ratio in economic terms and return on investment in financial terms, an omnibus “implicit’ rating for easy fundraising by a quasi-government agency obfuscates and hides such a potential lack of rigorous project selection.

Over the medium term, such lack of rigour can lead to increasing investments with low marginal returns and a burgeoning debt problem without the corresponding offset growth. It is a problem that China now faces, with a growing part of its infrastructure — empty airports, low-traffic highways and high-speed rail — yielding poor productivity and return on investment, even as it continues on its investment-led growth while ignoring a bad loans problem that threatens its banks and financial system.

A few weeks ago, the road transport ministry in a reply in Parliament, allayed concerns that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which has a debt of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore, “was under financial stress”. Acknowledging that debt had increased by nearly 15 times over the past eight years, it was also pointed out that the pace of construction of highways and expressways annually has also increased by three times during this period. On further fundraising, it was stated “The NHAI finances are not at all under stress. The authority has AAA rating. There will be no crunch of funds even if we increase the length of the NHs and make more greenfield (new alignment) expressways to transform our road infrastructure”.

According to a report by the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation in June 2022, more than 36 percent of road transport and highway projects (300 out of 825 projects) are running behind schedule in India. The total cost of these 825 projects is projected at Rs 5.37 lakh crore, a cost overrun of 9.4 percent over Rs 4.91 lakh crore when sanctioned. Another (unrelated) report by India Ratings, a domestic rating agency, in its analysis of data released by the National Statistical Office, highlighted that the public sector contributes only about 20 percent to the national income, but accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total wages.

The rollout of the national highways and expressways program by the NHAI, established in 1995 as an independent government organisation, is sterling and truly commendable. The highways program has been the flagbearer of infrastructure creation in the country since the beginning of reforms in the Indian economy. It has also created, and runs, a large and complex portfolio of owned and PPP projects under a variety of formats. The sector and NHAI have also been largely fortunate in visionary and task-focused political leadership and guidance since its inception. A leadership that it would appear, is well aware of potential pitfalls of the nature of financing presently being undertaken, having also extensively and repeatedly referred to the monetisation of the NHAI portfolio.

The proposed monetisation of NHAI projects has been pending for a long time. The NHAI Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) model, when brought to the private markets, will shine a much-required light on the productivity and financial viability of NHAI projects and enhance financial transparency. It will also progressively help enhance the rigour to project selection, and allocation of capital based on productivity and viability by NHAI. It will also bring pressure of time and urgency of implementation to protect project economics of its projects.

Projects selected for monetisation through the InvIT are, however, likely to be “cherry-picked”. Viable projects with good and demonstrated cash flows, projects that shall yield a profit for NHAI after the sale, are likely to be chosen. But what of any residual projects in its portfolio, whose poor project economics or lack of cash flows may not make it feasible to be monetised through InvIT(s) due to a requirement to book a loss by project sale at a price lower than cost?

There is a significant risk that while cash flows to NHAI from the market improve through the good projects bundled and sold under InvIT, the health of its balance sheet may progressively worsen due to an increasing percentage of residual dud projects. An accumulating and potentially worsening position which even taking on new projects and regrowing its balance sheet may not resolve satisfactorily. It is in this context that, along with monetisation, it is equally important that transparency is introduced to the NHAI balance sheet. The disclosure of supplementary “stand alone” credit rating, in addition to its present rating, would go a long way to assist in the phased transition of “implicit” rating borrowers, who at present are subject to few checks and balances, to the rigour and discipline of credit markets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already prohibited credit rating agencies from interpreting any non-explicit legal contract or guarantee in case of private sector debt as an enhancement to credit rating. There is little to be gained by kicking this can further down the road. As Shakespeare’s Hamlet famously said, in his soliloquy on the dichotomy of existence, “To be, or not to be? Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or take arms against a sea of troubles, And, by opposing, end them?”

As for the philosophical underpinnings of “implicit” support, the answer perhaps lies in the old French game of "effeuiller la marguerite” — plucking the daisy — popularly known as “loves me, loves me not”. In a public policy framework that seeks to develop enforceable contracted debt and transparent markets too, there can be no third answer.

—Sandeep Hasurkar is an ex-investment banker, and author of Never Too Big to Fail: The Collapse of IL&FS and its trillion rupee maze. The views expressed in the article are his own.