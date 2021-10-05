'Very bullish on India,' says PM Modi after meeting ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha in New Delhi and said he was delighted to meet the ace investor.

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ...lively, insightful and very bullish on India," tweeted the Prime Minister along with a photograph.

Counted among some of India's most wealthiest individuals, Jhunjhunwala along with his family has a net wealth of Rs 22,300 crore, according to the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.