Veefin Solutions IPO to open on June 22: Check price, issue size, key details

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 12:07:45 AM IST (Updated)

Following the IPO, company’s shares will be listed on the on BSE SME, SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange. Shreni Shares Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager of the issue.

Veefin Solutions Limited (formerly known as Veefin Solutions Private Limited), a digital Lending and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology product solutions company, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday i.e. June 22. The issue price of the Rs 4,673.34-lakh IPO has been fixed at Rs 82 a share and will be open till June 26.

Proceeds of the public issue will be used for global sales and marketing expenditure, developing new products or enhancement and maintenance, upgrading or updating existing products and general corporate purposes, the firm stated.
X