    market News

    Vedanta board approves interim dividend of Rs 17.5

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 22, 2022 7:14 PM IST (Published)

    Vedanta's board has set November 30 as the record date for the payment of the dividend.

    Oil-to-metal conglomerate Vedanta's board on Tuesday gave nod to an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share for its investors. The latest dividend — a third interim payout of the financial year ending March 2023 — will amount to Rs 6,505 crore, according to a company statement.
    This takes the company's total dividend to its shareholders to a total Rs 68 per share, amounting to a cumulative Rs 25,465 crore.
    Vedanta Resources — which owns a 69.7 percent stake in Vedanta — has been looking to deleverage its balance sheet.
    "The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," Vedanta said.
    The company has set November 30 as the record date for the payment of the dividend.
    A record date is the cut-off date that determines the shareholders eligible for a dividend payout. In other words, investors holding Vedanta shares on November 30 will be eligible for the dividend.
    Prior to the latest dividend, Vedanta had rewarded its investors with an interim dividend each in July and April this year, of Rs Rs 19.5 and Rs 31 per share respectively.
    Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is one of the top dividend-paying companies of the country.
    Vedanta shares ended higher by Rs 2.2 or 0.7 percent at Rs 310.1 apiece on BSE ahead of the dividend announcement.
    The stock has rewarded investors with a return of 10 percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen 3.8 percent. 
    Catch highlights of the November 22 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
