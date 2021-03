Research and broking firm Edelweiss Financial Services has retained a hold rating on Vedanta Resources, citing leverage concerns at the promoter group’s level exacerbating in the wake of the upward revision of the open offer price. Edelweiss has set a price target of Rs 186 for the stock.

Stating that their recommendation also factors in a dividend yield of 9 percent, the Edelweiss report added, "We do not rule out near-term volatility in the stock price."

Vedanta Resources Ltd has increased the offer size and price for the voluntary open offer for its Indian unit, Vedanta Ltd. While the revised offer represents a 4 percent premium to the current market price, the fragmented nature of shareholding might be an impediment to full tendering.

The promoter group has decided to raise the number of equity shares of Vedanta to be acquired in the open offer to 651 million (earlier 371.75 million), representing 17.5 percent of equity shares, at a revised price of Rs 235. This is up from the previous 10 percent at Rs 160 apiece. The last date for upward revision of offer price is March 19, and hence this may cause volatility in the stock price in the short-term.

If Vedanta was to accept bids for 651 million shares, the consideration for the deal would be about Rs 153 billion. The proceeds might be partially utilised for funding the acquisition of shares in the open offer.

Edelweiss expects the total debt at Vedanta Resources (standalone) to increase to $8.2 billion. While the increased shareholding in Vedanta would fetch them additional cash distributed through the dividend, Edelweiss believes that debt servicing concerns will persist.

