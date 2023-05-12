Vedanta’s board has approved a fourth and fifth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 and Rs 20.50 per equity share. The stock closed 2.22 percent lower at Rs 275.25 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade.

Anil Agarwal-led mining major Vedanta on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 2,634 crore, down 56 percent from Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Meanwhile, net profit attributable to owners of the company was down more than 67 percent on-year to Rs 1,881 crore.

The revenue from operations, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore as compared to Rs 39,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Operating margin , calculated as Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), fell 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore as against Rs 13,153 crore in the year-ago period, while margins came in at 23.5 percent versus 33.4 percent on-year.

Vedanta said its gross debt stood at Rs 66,182 crore as on March-end while net debt was at Rs 45,260 crore. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was at 1.28 times.

"Cash and cash equivalents position remain healthy at ₹20,922 crore. The Company follows a Board-approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds, and fixed deposits with banks," the mining giant said in a filing.

The company’s board of directors have approved fourth and fifth interim dividends of Rs 12.50 and Rs 20.50 per equity share, which is 1,250 percent and 2,050 percent on face value of Re 1 per equity share respectively, for fiscal 2022-23. With this, the total dividend declared for FY23 stands at Rs 101.50 per equity share on Re 1 each.

"Our commitment to operational excellence has helped us deliver record performance across our key businesses. We have delivered the highest-ever free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 28,068 crore, enabling us to reinvest for business growth and provide our valued shareholders with attractive dividends. Our progress on ESG transformation has been recognised by leading rating agencies, making it a remarkable year for us. We finalised 1868 MW renewable power delivery agreements which brings us one step closer towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. Going ahead, we remain committed to operational excellence, shareholder value creation and transforming for good," said Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed 2.22 percent lower at Rs 275.25 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 282, and went on to hit an intra-day low of Rs 274.15 on BSE. The stock is down 13 per cent on a year-to-date basis.