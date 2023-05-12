Vedanta Q4 profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%

Vedanta’s board has approved a fourth and fifth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 and Rs 20.50 per equity share. The stock closed 2.22 percent lower at Rs 275.25 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade.

Anil Agarwal-led mining major Vedanta on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 2,634 crore, down 56 percent from Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Meanwhile, net profit attributable to owners of the company was down more than 67 percent on-year to Rs 1,881 crore.

The revenue from operations, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore as compared to Rs 39,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Operating margin, calculated as Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), fell 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore.