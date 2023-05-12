Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsVedanta Q4 profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%

Vedanta Q4 profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%

Vedanta Q4 profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 12, 2023 3:49:21 PM IST (Updated)

Vedanta’s board has approved a fourth and fifth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 and Rs 20.50 per equity share. The stock closed 2.22 percent lower at Rs 275.25 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade.

Anil Agarwal-led mining major Vedanta on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 2,634 crore, down 56 percent from Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Meanwhile, net profit attributable to owners of the company was down more than 67 percent on-year to Rs 1,881 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

The revenue from operations, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore as compared to Rs 39,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Operating margin, calculated as Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), fell 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X