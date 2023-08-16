Dividend yield of other major largecap companies including TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto stood at 3 percent.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant Vedanta Ltd has delivered a dividend of Rs 69 per share with the highest dividend yield of 29 percent in the last 12 months. Hindustan Zinc is next player in the list with a dividend yield of 19 percent. The company gave a dividend of Rs 61.50 in the past 12 months, according to a latest report by Axis Securities.

Vedanta shares have tumbled 10.15 percent in the last one-year period. At 1 pm, the scrip was trading 0.79 percent higher at Rs 235.85 apiece on the NSE in Wednesday's trade. On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc shares have gained 7.40 percent to Rs 314.70 during the same period. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex rallied 9.22 percent in the last one year.

With a dividend yield of 9 percent, Coal India announced a dividend of Rs 20.25 in the past 12 months. CIL was followed by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (8 percent), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (7 percent), Tech Mahindra (4 percent), HCL Technologies (4 percent), GAIL (India) (4 percent), ITC (3 percent), NTPC (3 percent).

Company name Dividend yield (Last 12 months) Vedanta 29% HZL 19% CIL 9% ONGC 8% Power Grid Corp 7% TechM 4% HCL Tech 4% GAIL (India) 4% ITC 3%

Dividend yield of other major largecap companies including TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto also stood at 3 percent.

What is dividend yield?

The dividend yield is a financial metric that represents the annual dividend payment of a firm as a percentage of its current share price. It is an indicator of the return that investors are earning on their shares.

A dividend yield is calculated by dividing the total dividend paid by the firm over the past year by the current stock price and expressing the result as a percentage.

For example, if a firm pays an annual dividend of Rs 20 per share and its current share price is Rs 200, then the dividend yield would be 10 percent (Rs 20/Rs 200 x 100 percent).

There are a few companies that consistently stand out for their remarkable dividend payouts. A high dividend yield stock can also provide you with a regular income. It helps you to treat a stock like a fixed deposit and you do not give much importance to the index levels.