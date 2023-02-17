English
Vedanta emerges preferred bidder for Kelwardabri minerals block in Chhattisgarh

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 17, 2023 1:56:07 PM IST (Published)

The Mineral Resource Department of the Chhattisgarh government has declared Vedanta as the preferred bidder for the minerals block on the highest final price offer of 4.15 percent submitted by the company.

Anil Agarwal-promoted mining major Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the preferred bidder for nickel, chromium and associated platinum group elements Kelwardabri block in Chhattisgarh, the firm said on February 17.

The Mineral Resource Department of the Chhattisgarh government carried out an electronic auction of the block. On October 11, 2022, the government had invited tenders to participate in the auction for grant of Composite License in respect of nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr) and associated platinum group elements (PGE) Block.
Vedanta Ltd had submitted its bid in electronic auction for grant of Composite License, the company said in an exchange filing.
After reviewing, the Mineral Resource Department declared Vedanta as the preferred bidder for the minerals block on the highest final price offer of 4.15 percent submitted by the company.
It must be noted that the composite licence grant by the Chhattisgarh government is subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document. The licence allows a company to carry out preliminary exploration of the allocated blocks.
Earlier this week, Vedanta was also declared the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha under the mineral block auction conducted by the Odisha government.
The company considers the block as a strategic fit for its size, location, and bauxite quality. The block has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes (MT) of bauxite.
Shares of Vedanta Ltd were trading 0.32 percent higher at Rs 315.90 apiece on BSE at 10:56 AM on Friday.
Tags

