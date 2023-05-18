If the interim dividend is announced, then it would be the first interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same

The board of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant Vedanta Ltd is going to consider and approve an interim dividend in its meeting scheduled on Monday (May 22). If the interim dividend is announced, then it would be the first interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same.

Shares of Vedanta were nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 284.20 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trade. The stock rose 1 percent in the last five days, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis. Vedanta shares went on to hit a 52-week high of Rs 340.75 on January 20, 2023, and 52-week low of Rs 206.1 on July 1, 2022.

Vedanta has declared 39 dividends since July 23, 2001. In financial year 2022-23, Vedanta has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 101 per share.

According to analysts, the dividend for financial year 2023-24 will be in Rs 45-80 per share range due to parent Vedanta Resources' debt obligations. However, analysts stayed mixed on the stock's prospects, with a neutral-to-positive stance on the counter.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company (the 'Board') is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, May 22, 2023, to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2023-24," the Mumbai-headquartered company said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Vedanta to continue pay high dividend in FY24E and FY25E and accordingly factored in dividend per share of Rs 45 in each for FY24E and FY25E. Vedanta is awaiting final approval from lenders to shift Rs 12,590 crore from general reserve to retained earnings, which will help in dividend payment, it said.

Net debt will rise to Rs 65,600 crore from Rs 55,300 crore in FY23 due to a higher dividend payout. A 16 percent dividend yield makes the stock attractive, Nuvama said, retaining a 'Buy' on the stock.

According to Trendlyne data, the company has an average target price of Rs 267 which represents a downside of 5 percent from the current levels.

Meanwhile, Systematix Institutional Equities said that Vedanta's FY23 dividend payout helped reduce debt at parent Vedanta Resources. The brokerage believes dividend may remain elevated at Rs 60-80 per share over FY24 and FY25 driven by a sharp reduction in energy costs, especially for coal, implying a yield of 22-29 percent providing strong downside support.

Further, the mining giant said that the trading window will continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated persons from Thursday, May 18, 2023 till Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (both days inclusive).