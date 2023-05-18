By Meghna Sen

The board of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant Vedanta Ltd is going to consider and approve an interim dividend in its meeting scheduled on Monday (May 22). If the interim dividend is announced, then it would be the first interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same.

Shares of Vedanta were nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 284.20 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trade. The stock rose 1 percent in the last five days, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis. Vedanta shares went on to hit a 52-week high of Rs 340.75 on January 20, 2023, and 52-week low of Rs 206.1 on July 1, 2022. Vedanta has declared 39 dividends since July 23, 2001. In financial year 2022-23, Vedanta has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 101 per share.