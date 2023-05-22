Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend of FY24 today; shares up 1%

Multinational mining firm Vedanta had on May 17 informed the stock exchanges that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend has been fixed on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. If declared, this would be the first interim dividend by Vedanta for FY24.

Shares of Mumbai-headquartered mining giant Vedanta Ltd jumped 1 percent in Monday's trade as the company's board will meet later today (May 22) to consider and approve the first interim dividend of financial year (FY) 2024. At 12:10 pm, the script of the Anil Agarwal-led company was trading at Rs 285.80 apiece, up 1.37 percent.

The stock has been a laggard, giving negative returns of 7 percent in the last one year versus nearly 13 percent returns given by the Nifty50 during the same period, according to data from Trendlyne. The stock has also been highly volatile and traded with a 1-year beta of 1.48, according to Trendlyne data.