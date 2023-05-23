By Meghna Sen

In the last six financial years, the total dividend payout to investors by Vedanta was about Rs 217.65 per share. The stock has risen 5 percent in the last one month, while the shares have largely underperformed so far this year, with the stock down 9 percent on a year-to-date basis

Shares of mining giant Vedanta Ltd settled 0.38 percent higher in Tuesday's trade after the Mumbai-headquartered company announced its first interim dividend late Monday evening. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company declared its first interim dividend for financial year (FY) 2023-24 worth Rs 18.5 per share. The record date has been set as May 30, 2023. Live Tv Loading...

The payout by the mining major towards this will be Rs 6,877 crore, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. "We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Monday, May 22, 2023 have approved first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850 percent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore," the company said. WATCH: Vedanta announces 1st interim dividend of Rs 18.5 per share for FY24