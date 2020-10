Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman MR Kumar, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that Rs 320 is a fair price for Vedanta delisting. LIC has a 6.37 percent stake in Vedanta.

Today is the final day of the reverse book building process in which public shareholders can tender the shares of Vedanta as the company readies to get delisted from Indian bourses.

Media reports suggest share tendering has been tepid so far. The reverse book-building process for public shareholders to tender their shares started on October 5 and will conclude on October 9.

As per BSE data, a total 169 crore shares held by public shareholders are there for tendering, out of which, 134 crore shares should be tendered for the delisting process to take place.