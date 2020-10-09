Business Vedanta Delisting FAQs: Is it necessary to participate, what happens in case of failure? Updated : October 09, 2020 12:49 PM IST For the delisting process to be successful, the promoter's stake in the company will have to go up to 90 percent. It is not mandatory to participate in the delisting offer. If the exit price is not acceptable to the acquirers, they may either reject the offer or make a counteroffer to the shareholders. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.