Varun Beverages clarifies on Sonarpur plant gas leak, shares end 5% higher

Shares of Varun Beverages have doubled this year.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd., engaged in the manufacturing, selling, bottling and distribution of beverages of PepsiCo’s brand in India, ended 5 percent higher on Tuesday after the company issued clarification regarding a gas leak at one of its manufacturing facilities.

Addressing reports in some sections of the media regarding the gas leak at its Sonarpur plant in West Bengal on November 21, Varun Beverages said that there has been no mishap or any injury caused to anyone in the incident.

A few reports claimed that four workers fell sick following an ammonia gas leak from the bottling plant in Kamalgazi area under Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality in the outskirts of Kolkata.

In a stock exchange notification giving details of the mishap, Varun Beverages said:

During the regular preventive maintenance process, on 21 November 2022, the Plate Heat Exchanger (PHE) caused a noticeable smell in the area. As per the company’s SOP (standard operating procedure), the security set off an alarm and listening to the alarm, the staff followed the company’s SOPs to ensure complete safety and avoid any eventuality of mishap of any kind - human or assets. The company further added that locals called the fire brigade, police and other agencies, who after ensuring the safety standards concluded that the situation was normal to everyone's satisfaction and there was no mishap or any injury caused to anyone. The company further added that locals called the fire brigade, police and other agencies, who after ensuring the safety standards concluded that the situation was normal to everyone's satisfaction and there was no mishap or any injury caused to anyone.

Varun Beverages reiterated that it follows a high level of safety standards at all its manufacturing facilities without exception. The company conducts regular preventive maintenance including annual maintenance at its plants.

Shares of Varun Beverages ended 5 percent higher at Rs 1,158.85.