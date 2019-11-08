Market
This stock rose 158% in just 5 years. Is it still a safe bet?
Updated : November 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST
The beverage company has jumped over 45 percent in the last 1 year despite the economic slowdown.
The scrip more than doubled from Rs 293 in 2014 to Rs 756 in 2019, indicating a 158 percent jump in its share price.
It hit a 52-week high of Rs 788.75 on November 7, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 455.29 on December 14, 2018. It has risen 36 percent in 2019.
