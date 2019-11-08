#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

This stock rose 158% in just 5 years. Is it still a safe bet?

Updated : November 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST

The beverage company has jumped over 45 percent in the last 1 year despite the economic slowdown.
The scrip more than doubled from Rs 293 in 2014 to Rs 756 in 2019, indicating a 158 percent jump in its share price.
It hit a 52-week high of Rs 788.75 on November 7, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 455.29 on December 14, 2018. It has risen 36 percent in 2019.
This stock rose 158% in just 5 years. Is it still a safe bet?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV