One of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo, Varun Beverages, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday driven by growth in revenue from operations and improvement in margins.

The company , which follows the January-December as accounting year, saw a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 993.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. It had reported a net profit of Rs 787 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Pepsi bottler said its revenue from operations grew 13.6 percent YoY to Rs 5,699.7 crore in the quarter under review (Q2CY2023) driven by increase in net realization. The same was Rs 5,017.5 crore in June 2022.

Net realization increased by 8.3 percent to Rs 179 on account of continued improvement in mix of smaller SKUs (250 ml) as compared to base

quarter.

Gross margins improve by 196 bps

Gross margins improved by 196 basis points to 52.5 percent from 50.5 percent in Q2 of CY2023, primarily because of softening of PET chips prices.

Consolidated sales volume grew by 4.6 percent to 314 million cases in Q2 of Calendar Year 2023 from 300 million cases in Q2 of CY2022, led by robust growth in international markets. Sales volume growth in India got affected due to abnormally high unseasonal rains through out the quarter, the company said.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, surged 21 percent to Rs 1,510.9 crore for the second quarter, compared to Rs 1,250.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Margins came in at 26.5 percent versus 25 percent on-year driven by higher gross margins and operational efficiencies.

"We have delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, despite facing a soft demand environment in India due to abnormally high unseasonal rains throughout the quarter. Our consolidated revenue grew by 13.3 percent during the quarter, with our international territories showing strong momentum. Furthermore, sales volume growth and improvement in realization per case, contributed to a 20.8 percent and 25.4 percent improvement in our EBITDA and PAT performance during Q2, respectively," said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman – Varun Beverages.

Untimely rains led to increase WC days

The company said that working capital days have increased to 21 days as on June 30, 2023 from 17 days as on June 30, 2022 due to untimely rains.

Varun Beverages has also appointed Lalit Malik as the Chief Financial Officer effective from August 4, 2023.

Dividend

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 25 percent of face value i.e. Rs 1.25 per share for financial year 2023. Total cash outflow would be Rs 162 crore.

The company has fixed Wednesday, August 16, 2023, as the record date for the said interim dividend. "The interim dividend will be paid on and from Thursday, August 17, 2023 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Wednesday, August 16, 2023," it said.

Shares of Varun Beverages rose 2.41 percent to trade at Rs 827.55 apiece on the NSE after the company released its financial results. The stock has gained 24.15 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it rallied 75.49 percent in the last one year.