Fed may hike rates 5 times in 2022; US market valuations attractive: Wells Fargo

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that valuations are attractive in the US market, which will provide a good opportunity to invest in quality stocks. Schlossberg also believes that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rate 5 times in CY22.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said that valuations are attractive in the US market, which will provide a good opportunity to invest in quality stocks.
He said, “Valuations now, we think, are attractive. Interest rates are having a cushioning effect on the market; in fact, they are still at a historically low level, but you do have economic uncertainty which could stretch this period of volatility beyond most other geopolitical crisis.”
On the impending interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, Schlossberg believes there will be five interest rate hikes in CY22. “At this point, the best bet is that we are on track for a quarter-point increase; 5, perhaps 6, but we think that 5 rate increases between now and at the end of the year are a pretty good bet. What depends on is how the economy performs,” he said.
On emerging markets (EMs), he said that they are currently vulnerable. “Emerging markets at the moment are vulnerable. You have the same valuation consideration, but there are a number of uncertainties,” said Schlossberg.
First Published:  IST
